The American Council of Engineering Companies National Convention aims to strengthen the business environment for everyone in attendance

Rick Pearson welcomes Kevin Fitzpatrick, incoming CEO and President of Alfred Benesch Co., into the studio. Kevin is apart of the American Council of Engineering Companies and he shares what the council is, as well as, what to expect during the year’s National Engineering Conference being held in Chicago. Kevin also discusses the infrastructure bill and the importance its efficiency; the status of student population pursuing careers in the engineering field; and much more.