Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 10.12.19 | Ozarks singer-songwriter Jodee Lewis joins the conversation
From chemical engineer to “starving artist?” Ozarks singer-songwriter Jodee Lewis joins the conversation with Chicago Tribunes’ Dave Hoekstra in the Skyline Studios to talk about her journey to Chicago from the Ozarks, transitioning from a chemical engineer to a successful singer-songwriter and her latest album Buzzard’s Bluff.
“I was working full-time as an engineer so I wasn’t playing much … then my first daughter was born and my husband bought me a guitar … It kinda started from there,” Jodee said.
For more information on Jodee visit her website jodeelewis.com. Find her music on Spotify and Apple Music.
