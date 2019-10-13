× Mashup: FoodTime and This Week in Theater with Philip Potempa

This Week in Theater gets mashed up with FoodTime as food writer and theater critic Philip Potempa joins the show. First, the FoodTime portion, Potempa talks about his new book, ‘Back from the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime.’ The book is littered with home style recipes that are accompanied by interesting, warm stories that tell the origins of those recipes. Potempa also breaks down the latest in the theater scene and gives you his recommendations. Hear what’s hot and what’s not in theater world with Philip Potempa.