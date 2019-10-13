Exploring Haunted Chicago with Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski: ‘Resurrection Mary’, Congress Hotel, Graceland Cemetery,

PHOTO: Chicago Hauntings’ Ursula Bielski & WGN Radio’s Dave Plier.

A longstanding WGN Radio Halloween tradition is to explore the Chicagoland hauntings of Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Archer Avenue, Resurrection Mary, The Willowbrook Ballroom, The Congress Hotel and more. To share the lore and paranormal happenings, Dave Plier welcomes Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski. You can find more information on Ursula’s tours and Chicago Ghost Con at chicagohauntings.com

What is the most chilling Chicago ghost story?

 

