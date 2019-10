× Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson: “Power should be in the hands of the people”

Rick Pearson is joined by Author, Activist, and Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson as she shares insight into her campaign and how she sees a path to victory in the large diverse field of contenders. Marianne also discusses the move to impeach Donald Trump; and shares her views on Syria and the decision to withdraw U.S. Military from the area.