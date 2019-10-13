× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 13th, 2019 | Larry Potash, ‘The Barber of Seville,’ Food/Theater Guest Philip Potempa, Komen’s Tiosha Bailey

It’s Dean’s favorite weekend, marathon weekend! First, in light of the Chicago Marathon, Dave Schwan delivers his Far Flung Forecast for Athens, Greece where the first marathon was finished. Hear what happened to Phidippides, the first man to run that marathon, after he delivered the news that the Persians were coming to invade. (8:08)

Then, Dean talks with WGN-TV’s very own, Larry Potash about what’s to come in the fourth season of his Backstory with Larry Potash. Join Potash every Saturday night in October as he dives into the stories behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science. (11:54)

Next, Adam Plachetka of the Lyric Opera’s ‘The Barber of Seville.’ Plachetka talks about the story of the show, it’s production, and how he found his way to Chicago. Plus, Plachetka offers a sneak peak of the production with a live performance of a number from the show. Tickets for ‘The Barber of Seville’ are on sale now, here. (21:49)

Then, This Week in Theater gets mashed up with FoodTime as food writer/theater critic Philip Potempa joins the show. Potempa talks about his new book, ‘Back from the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime.’ The book is littered with home style recipes that are accompanied by interesting, warm stories that tell the origins of those recipes. Potempa also breaks down the latest in the theater scene and gives you his recommendations. Hear what’s hot and what’s not in theater world with Philip Potempa. (33:55)

Last, Tiosha Bailey, Komen Chicago’s Executive Director joins the show. Komen Chicago collaborates with federally qualified heath centers to enact a plan that addresses socio-economic barriers to care and health system fragmentation. Bailey explains the importance of breast cancer awareness, how to self check if you have breast cancer and what you should do, if you do. (49:40)

