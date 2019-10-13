× Chicago’s 35th Annual Pinball Expo with Gary Stern of Stern Pinball: New Games Elvira, Star Wars, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy

Gary Stern, CEO of Chicago-based Stern Pinball joins Dave Plier to trace their Chicago-based company’s lineage from the early 1930’s to the founding of modern pinball, the growth of Arcade Bars across the country, a preview of Chicago’s Pinball Expo and their newest games. For more information on Stern Pinball visit Sternpinball.com and pinballexpo.net

What is your favorite pinball game of all time?