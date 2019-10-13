× Chicago Tribune reporter Hal Dardick on pension funding: “There’s no sure thing”

Rick Pearson speaks with Chicago Tribune reporter Hal Dardick on city pension investments. Hal and Juan Perez Jr. took an in-depth look into the city pension deficit and what steps were taken in an attempt to put us on a “path to solvency”. Hal explains the various taxes and fees former Mayor Rahm Emmanuel set in place and the results as to where pension funds currently stand.

