Chicago Tribune reporter Hal Dardick on pension funding: “There’s no sure thing”

Posted 9:39 AM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, October 13, 2019

PHOTO: Courtesy of WGN TV/video.

Rick Pearson speaks with Chicago Tribune reporter Hal Dardick on city pension investments. Hal and Juan Perez Jr. took an in-depth look into the city pension deficit and what steps were taken in an attempt to put us on a “path to solvency”. Hal explains the various taxes and fees former Mayor Rahm Emmanuel set in place and the results as to where pension funds currently stand.

To read the full write-up by Hal and Juan, click HERE!

 

