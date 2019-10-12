Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/19: Access One Cyber Security, Rick Nielsen & Rockford gets a casino

Posted 8:43 PM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, October 12, 2019

This Feb 23, 2019, photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Pete McMurray, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from cybersecurity and identity theft protection, hometown thoughts from Rick Nielsen and progress in the city of Rockford, IL.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ryan O’Halloran, Chief Technology Officer at Access One, discusses the ongoing threat of identity theft and how you should plan and prioritize your finances in the modern age.

Segment 2: (At 18:06) Rick Nielsen, guitarist of Cheap Trick, discusses his many guitars, the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame voting and the upcoming Hard Rock Casino coming to Rockford.

Segment 3: (At 27:09) Tom McNamara, Mayor of Rockford, elaborates on the Hard Rock Casino opening in Rockford, the progress in job needs and the engagement with residents as the city continues to improve.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.