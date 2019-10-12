× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/12/19: Access One Cyber Security, Rick Nielsen & Rockford gets a casino

Pete McMurray, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from cybersecurity and identity theft protection, hometown thoughts from Rick Nielsen and progress in the city of Rockford, IL.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ryan O’Halloran, Chief Technology Officer at Access One, discusses the ongoing threat of identity theft and how you should plan and prioritize your finances in the modern age.

Segment 2: (At 18:06) Rick Nielsen, guitarist of Cheap Trick, discusses his many guitars, the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame voting and the upcoming Hard Rock Casino coming to Rockford.

Segment 3: (At 27:09) Tom McNamara, Mayor of Rockford, elaborates on the Hard Rock Casino opening in Rockford, the progress in job needs and the engagement with residents as the city continues to improve.