× White Sox Weekly 10/12/19: A new face on the coaching staff

Mark Carman discusses the recent coaching change for the White Sox and the hire of AAA Charlotte’s hitting coach Frank Menechino. You’ll hear from Menechino, General Manager Rick Hahn and White Sox Manager Rick Renteria.

Later in the show, Carm talks to Vinnie Duber from NBC Sports Chicago. Vinnie previews what could be a very busy offseason for the White Sox, and who thinks the team could target in free agency.