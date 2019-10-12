United Center’s Chef Mike Arcomone on the new menu offerings at the Madhouse on Madison
Executive Chef at the United center for Levy Restaurant Chef Mike Arcomone breaks down the newest food in the United Center, including switching out Big Star’s tacos with the inspired tacos from Stephanie Izard. Some new items include This Little Goat’s pulled pork tacos, Goat empanadas with Yucatán mayo. The UC also brought in popular local restaurants, including Links Taproom, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and Mindy’s Hot Chocolate.
