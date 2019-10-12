United Center’s Chef Mike Arcomone on the new menu offerings at the Madhouse on Madison

Posted 9:25 AM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, October 10, 2019

Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants at the United Center, Michael Arcomone joins Kevin Powell, Lauren Lapka, & Anna Davlantes.

Executive Chef at the United center for Levy Restaurant Chef Mike Arcomone breaks down the newest food in the United Center, including switching out Big Star’s tacos with the inspired tacos from Stephanie Izard. Some new items include This Little Goat’s pulled pork tacos, Goat empanadas with Yucatán mayo. The UC also brought in popular local restaurants, including Links Taproom, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and Mindy’s Hot Chocolate.


And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.