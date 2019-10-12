Scoreboards, tours, and contests; what’s new at the United Center
Joe Myhra Senior Vice President of Administration and Operations at the United Center joins the Roe Conn show to discuss all the new amenities upgraded at the UC, including the state of the art 4k video scoreboard. The scoreboard includes six moving panels and 8,600 sq.ft. of screen space, it will be nearly four times bigger than the old scoreboard. Topping off the new scoreboard, the UC has a brand new audio system that will send a buzz throughout the arena. Joe also highlights the new tours, contests, and fan appreciation events in salute of the stadium’s 25th anniversary.
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!