× Roe Conn Full Show (10/10/19): Chicago Blackhawks Home Opener, NBC Sports Chicago Nick Gismondi, Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, Denis Savard and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, October 10th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley breaks down another tail of the political hijinx; New NBC Sports Chicago rinkside reporter Nick Gismondi joins the broadcast to discuss his 1st Blackhawks game in the Madhouse on Madison and reflects on what hockey means to him; SR. VP of Administration and Operations of the United Center Joe Myhra talks about the new scoreboard in the UC and the celebration of the stadium’s 25th anniversary; Mike Arcomone, Executive chef for Levy Restaurants in the UC breaks down the new options on the food menu this year; Host of the pre/postgame show for the Blackhawks Chris Boden is live from the Red Carpet as he explores all the outfits the Hawks wore into the arena for the home opener; Richard Roeper joins the broadcast with his movie reviews of: “Gemini Man,” “The Addams Family,” and “Dolemite is my name;” And Denis Savard wraps up the broadcast with his insights on the turn around for the Hawks and expectations on the season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3687099/3687099_2019-10-10-011439.64kmono.mp3

