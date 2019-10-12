× Quest For Gold – Episode 12: United States Women’s National Team Turns the Page After World Cup

On this week’s Quest for Gold…Simone Biles is the GOAT.

Check out the Biles and the Biles II at the Artistic World Championships in Germany! She is now the most decorated women’s gymnast ever, with 22 medals.

The U.S. Women’s Olympic Softball team has been announced. We hear from former Chicago Bandit Monica Abbott, who is looking to turn her 2008 silver into gold!

St. Rita grad and Orland Park native Mark Payton is in contention to make the USA Baseball roster in Tokyo.

We’ve got an update on Chicago triple jumper Tori Franklin.

And we talk women’s soccer as the United States Women’s National Team wraps up its Victory Tour in Chicago. It was the last hurrah for the World Cup Champions before the roster shifts and a new coach is named.