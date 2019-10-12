× Pete McMurray Full Show 10/12/19 | Dr. Oz, Marc Malnati, Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Pete McMurray is in for John Williams with a lot to talk about! He starts off talking about the most-searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019 while Joe Brand shares what costume he will be branding! Then, Pete shares a conversation he had with Dr. Oz on the controversy of vaping and how it could be a good thing.

In the latter half of the show, Pete is joined in studio by Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, to discuss the opening of the new location at the Wrigley Building in downtown Chicago. Finally, Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, discusses this weekend’s renowned race and the best places to watch your favorite runner!