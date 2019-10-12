OTL #678: Rev. Bonnie Perry on a life of community building, The Secret History of Possum River

Posted 10:23 AM, October 12, 2019

Rev. Bonnie Perry and Mike Stephen at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

Mike Stephen chats the outgoing rector of Ravenswood’s All Saints Episcopal Church and bishop-elect of The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, Rev. Bonnie Perry, about community-building and a life of service and then discovers the Secret History of 70s local country-rockers Possum River.  This week’s local music is brought to you by Alex Ellsworth.

