OTL #678: Rev. Bonnie Perry on a life of community building, The Secret History of Possum River

Mike Stephen chats the outgoing rector of Ravenswood’s All Saints Episcopal Church and bishop-elect of The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan, Rev. Bonnie Perry, about community-building and a life of service and then discovers the Secret History of 70s local country-rockers Possum River. This week’s local music is brought to you by Alex Ellsworth.

