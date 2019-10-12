× Matt Bubala Full Show 10-12-19

Welcome to winter…it’s a cold start to the weekend, but that isn’t stopping us from another fun show! Roger updates us his Disney trip and Matt’s dog celebrates a birthday. We talk about Bernie Sanders and his heart attack…and whether or not his age plays an impact to voters. We talk about Matt’s newfound love for Bingo, California wildfires, Elton John’s memoir and so much more. Have you ever quit a job?? We talk about one man who kept showing up to his place of employment. Throughout the show, we discuss Eliud Kipchoge and his progress as he runs a two hour marathon. At 4 a.m. we chat with author Bryan Walsh and the Fermi paradox. We also touch base on Felicity Huffman and Kim Kardashian’s butt inspired surgeries. The full show podcast can be found here.