Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Highlights: Jets 3 – Blackhawks 2 (OT) – 10/12/19
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets – October 12, 2019