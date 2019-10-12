Highlights: Jets 3 – Blackhawks 2 (OT) – 10/12/19

Posted 11:55 PM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46PM, October 12, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) fight for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets – October 12, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.