Guest Co-host: Managing Partner at Hyde Park Angels Pete Wilkins | Featured Guest: Michael Gelphman with Dare Mighty Things

On the show today Scott is joined with Pete Wilkins, the Managing Partner of Hyde Park Angels, to be his guest co-host for the hour. Pete Wilkins is a purpose-driven leader committed to creating a positive impact on the world by investing in people and organizations. Today, Pete leads the most active early-stage venture group in the Midwest, HPA. He and his firm take a people-first approach—they purposefully invest human and financial capital in entrepreneurs—to help build businesses that matter. Listen in as Scott and Pete talk wellness and tech.

On the latter half of the show, rather than the usual Startup Showcase, Scott and Pete are joined with founder of Dare Mighty Things Michael Gelphman.

