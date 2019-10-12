Blackhawks new Rinkside Reporter Nick Gismondi: “Somebody’s gotta pinch me”
Nick Gismondi, the new NBC Sports Chicago Rinkside reporter for the Blackhawks, joins the Roe Conn show this afternoon to discuss his excitement on joining the Blackhawks this season. Gismondi spent the last year and a half reporting for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Growing up, hockey was always in Nick’s blood and has stuck with him to this day. “Somebody gotta pinch me,” Nick says as he gears up for tonight’s home opener against the San Jose Sharks.
