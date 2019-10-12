× Blackhawks lose 3-2 in OT to Jets for Lehner’s debut

by Scott King

Robin Lehner made his Blackhawks debut on Saturday. The goalie signed a free-agent contract with Chicago on July 1.

Lehner made 30 saves and looked sharp, as did the Hawks in the first period – the second is where things fell apart – which has been the case in Chicago’s first three games.

“Obviously, it’s been three-in-a-row where we haven’t been very good (in the second period), and to me, that’s where you show how good you are,” Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton said following the loss. “The best teams, they dominate the second period. So it’s a point of emphasis for us.

“We like to control the tempo of the game and control the territory, out chance the other team, that’s where you show how good you are. We’re not close to where we want to be in that area.”

Defenseman Calvin de Haan also played his first game with the Blackhawks. He missed the first two with a groin injury.

Brandon Saad opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Carpenter. It was his first goal of the season.

Brent Seabrook recorded his first goal of the season on a Hawks’ power play with traffic in front.

Nikolaj Ehlers cut the lead to 2-1 for the Jets in the second period off a one-timer and Andrew Copp tied it 2-2 in the third for Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele scored 47 seconds into overtime to hand the Jets their third-straight win.

“I thought we took some strides today,” Lehner said. “I thought our first and our third period was good. We’ve got to clean up the details, that’s what it comes down to in close games. We’ve just got to tighten it up, pull this a 2-1 win. We gotta look through it and just clean the mistakes up.”

What’s up, Dach?

Kirby Dach (concussion) was activated on Saturday and played, on a conditioning assignment, with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

