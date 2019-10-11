× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/19: Adjusting Food Truck Laws, Marijuana Entrepreneurship, & Top 5 City Skyscrapers

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from a Chicago food truck challenging laws in the Supreme Court, to the five most influential skyscrapers in Chicago right now.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Food Industry Reporter at Chicago Tribune, reported on the moves in the food truck scene here in the city and how the Cupcakes for Courage truck is meeting with the U.S. Supreme Court to try and change some of the city laws.

Segment 2: (At 9:22) Bruce Montgomery, Tech and Entrepreneur Lead at Gromentum Lab, focused on the side of the marijuana industry that doesn’t get talked about much like the kinds of jobs (outside of a dispensary) that will be brought to the city such as the marketing, customer service and management roles.

Segment 3: (At 14:43) Lisa Guernsey, Director of Teaching , Learning and Technology & Sr. Advisory on Early/Elementary Education Policy at The New American, shared her findings on why the country needs to show more concern surrounding early education along with what the efforts will mean to the economy later on down the road.

Segment 4: (At 24:38) Alby Gallun, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, reviewed the latest additions to Chicago’s skyline and other influential buildings being built that make up our city.