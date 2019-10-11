Video: Weekend Warning – Chicago Marathon Edition

The Chicago Marathon is Sunday, which means many street closures. But if you’re not running or cheering, there’s plenty to do including many fall activities. No matter what your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trips.
ALL WEEKEND (10/11-10/13)
Chicago Marathon Health & Fitness Expo
- Free at McCormick Place Friday (9-8) and Saturday (9-6)
- Pickup race packet
- Marathon on Sunday
- https://www.chicagomarathon.com/runners/expo-packet-pick-up/
ACE Comic Con Midwest
- Superheroes, comic creators, panel programming, a kids’ zone and 150 vendors
- Rosemont Convention Center
- Celebrity guests such as Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kit Harington, and Taron Egerton
- Fri 4-9 Sat 10-7 Sun 10-5
- https://www.acecomiccon.com/midwest
The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival
- Trick-or-treating on Fri, 5k on Sat, costume contests Sun
- Carnival rides, vendors, pumpkin carving, and a wall of lit pumpkins
- Downtown Highwood
- Sheridan closed between Clay and Temple
- $5 daily admission
- Fri 4-11 Sat 8-11 Sun 11-9
- https://www.highwoodpumpkinfest.com/#
Scarecrow Festival
- Vote for your favorite handmade scarecrow
- Entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, and a carnival
- Downtown St. Charles
- Free
- Fri/Sat 10-9 Sun 10-5
- https://www.scarecrowfest.com/event-details
FRIDAY
Beer Festival (FestivAle)
- 6:30-10
- Midwest specialty brews, food, and live music for charity
- Artifact Events
- https://events.cff.org/chicagofestivale
Hugh Jackson at the United Center
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Chicago Bacon and Beer Classic
- Enjoy bacon-inspired tastes from local restaurants, craft beer, music, and interactive games
- Soldier Field
- 2pm (VIP 1pm)
- Tickets from $65
- https://www.baconandbeerclassic.com/chicago-tickets
Chicago Campfire Festival
- Includes real campfires, marshmallow roasting, smores, cocoa, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, bounce house, face painting, food vendors, professional ghost stories, and the film “Hocus Pocus at 8:30 in Chase Park
- 2-10:30
- https://www.chicagocampfirefestival.com/
Harvest Fest
- 12-6
- Formerly Heritage Day
- Celebrates fall with inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, a craft sale, pumpkin painting, hayrides, live entertainment, a beer garden, and food
- Fischer Farm in Bensenville
- $6 for each child 2-17
- Under 2 and over 18 Free
- https://www.bvilleparks.org/event/fischer-farm-harvest-fest/
International Chicago 5k
- Closes several downtown streets in the morning
Bras and Bagels Breast Cancer Awareness Event
- 10am-1pm
- Macy’s in Calumet City
- https://www.facebook.com/events/1521877497936854/
Sisters Embracing Life 17th Annual Black and White Pink Diamond Gala
- 1pm
- $80-$90
- https://www.eventbrite.com/?aff=aff0spingo
Blackhawks host the Jets at the United Center
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
SUNDAY
Chicago Marathon
- First group of participants leave from Grant Park at 7:20...final wave leaves at 8:30
- Spectator Access to Grant Park open at 9:30
- Congress Pkwy/Ida B Wells closed between Michigan and Columbus
- Balbo closed between Michigan and Lake Shore Drive
- Jackson closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive
- Columbus closed between Roosevelt and Ida B Wells
- https://www.chicagomarathon.com/spectators/spectator-information/
Spooky Pooch Parade
- Dogs in costume are allowed to enter the Chicago Botanic Garden
- Free to watch
- Costume contest
- 11-1
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/dog