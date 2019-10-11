Video: Weekend Warning – Chicago Marathon Edition

The Chicago Marathon is Sunday, which means many street closures. But if you’re not running or cheering, there’s plenty to do including many fall activities. No matter what your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trips.

ALL WEEKEND (10/11-10/13)

Chicago Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Free at McCormick Place Friday (9-8) and Saturday (9-6)

Pickup race packet

Marathon on Sunday

https://www.chicagomarathon.com/runners/expo-packet-pick-up/

ACE Comic Con Midwest

Superheroes, comic creators, panel programming, a kids’ zone and 150 vendors

Rosemont Convention Center

Celebrity guests such as Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kit Harington, and Taron Egerton

Fri 4-9 Sat 10-7 Sun 10-5

https://www.acecomiccon.com/midwest

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

Trick-or-treating on Fri, 5k on Sat, costume contests Sun

Carnival rides, vendors, pumpkin carving, and a wall of lit pumpkins

Downtown Highwood

Sheridan closed between Clay and Temple

$5 daily admission

Fri 4-11 Sat 8-11 Sun 11-9

https://www.highwoodpumpkinfest.com/#

Scarecrow Festival

Vote for your favorite handmade scarecrow

Entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, and a carnival

Downtown St. Charles

Free

Fri/Sat 10-9 Sun 10-5

https://www.scarecrowfest.com/event-details

FRIDAY

Beer Festival (FestivAle)

6:30-10

Midwest specialty brews, food, and live music for charity

Artifact Events

https://events.cff.org/chicagofestivale

Hugh Jackson at the United Center

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Chicago Bacon and Beer Classic

Enjoy bacon-inspired tastes from local restaurants, craft beer, music, and interactive games

Soldier Field

2pm (VIP 1pm)

Tickets from $65

https://www.baconandbeerclassic.com/chicago-tickets

Chicago Campfire Festival

Includes real campfires, marshmallow roasting, smores, cocoa, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, bounce house, face painting, food vendors, professional ghost stories, and the film “Hocus Pocus at 8:30 in Chase Park

2-10:30

https://www.chicagocampfirefestival.com/

Harvest Fest

12-6

Formerly Heritage Day

Celebrates fall with inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, a craft sale, pumpkin painting, hayrides, live entertainment, a beer garden, and food

Fischer Farm in Bensenville

$6 for each child 2-17

Under 2 and over 18 Free

https://www.bvilleparks.org/event/fischer-farm-harvest-fest/

International Chicago 5k

Closes several downtown streets in the morning

Bras and Bagels Breast Cancer Awareness Event

10am-1pm

Macy’s in Calumet City

https://www.facebook.com/events/1521877497936854/

Sisters Embracing Life 17th Annual Black and White Pink Diamond Gala

Blackhawks host the Jets at the United Center

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

SUNDAY

Chicago Marathon

First group of participants leave from Grant Park at 7:20...final wave leaves at 8:30

Spectator Access to Grant Park open at 9:30

Congress Pkwy/Ida B Wells closed between Michigan and Columbus

Balbo closed between Michigan and Lake Shore Drive

Jackson closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive

Columbus closed between Roosevelt and Ida B Wells

https://www.chicagomarathon.com/spectators/spectator-information/

Spooky Pooch Parade

Dogs in costume are allowed to enter the Chicago Botanic Garden

Free to watch

Costume contest

11-1

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/dog