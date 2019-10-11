Video: Bob Saget In the PPG Paints Green Room

Actor, comedian, host, producer, director, and legendary TV dad, Bob Saget stops in the PPG Paints Green Room to answer some of our questions. When he is not filming “Fuller House” for Netflix, Bob is a touring stand-up comic and makes it to Chicago fairly often. Find out a little bit about what foods he likes to eat while he’s here and which clubs he prefers to perform in nationwide.
