The Top Five@5 (10/11/19): Jesse Sharkey says there’s only one way to avoid a teachers strike, Ronan Farrow alleges NBC News knew of complaints against Matt Lauer long before firing, Paul McCartney says he felt like Harry Potter, and more…

With only days left before a potential strike, CTU President Jesse Sharkey says avoiding a strike rests on getting promises about key issues in writing. Ronan Farrow makes his first public comments about the latest Matt Lauer allegations on ‘Good Morning America’. ‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul opens up about ‘El Camino’ which premiered on Netflix, and more!

