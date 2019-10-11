× The Opening Bell 10/11/19: Money Management Basics – Starting From Square One

The economy is the chugging along and Wall Street is relatively happy, but Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Wealth Management) is keeping his eyes on the Federal Reserve as they plan on meeting later this month to decide if they will be dropping interest rates even further. Steve Grzanich and Paul discussed this economic strategy to keep the country moving along but they also talked about finance that closer to home – they touched on the responsible way to take from a retirement portfolio, the expectations from investing, to money management basics.