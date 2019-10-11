× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.11.19: A $300 haircut, high water levels, 28 hoarded cats, South Side Pitch winner, Bright Side of Life

John Williams starts the show by asking your opinion of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $300 haircut after the internet gave her grief for it. Then, John speaks with Detroit Free Press Great Lakes and Environment Reporter Keith Methany about the high water levels this Summer, what’s causing it and why it doesn’t necessarily have to be a major concern. PAWS Tinley Park Vice President Terri Buckley describes the conditions of a condo where 28 sick cats were found hoarded and how listeners can adopt and give proper care to one. South Side Pitch awarded Dinobi Detergent Creators Sylvia Emuwa with the entrepreneurship prize, and Sylvia returns to the show to celebrate that. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you the Bright Side of Life and “Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend!”