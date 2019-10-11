× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.11.19 | It’s Chicago Marathon Weekend!

It’s “Fri-yay” and Ji Suk Yi fills in for Steve today! The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Lou’s First Call. Then Arielle Rausin founder of Ingenium Manufacturing joins the show to talk about the custom wheelchair racing gloves that she will be using when she competes in the Chicago Marathon this weekend. Speaking of the Marathon, we also had Carrie Jackson Cheadle, Cindy Kuzma, and Denise Sauriol in studio. Carrie and Cindy wrote “Rebound: Train Your Mind to Bounce Back Stronger from Sports Injuries”. They talked to Ji and Dave about the book and answered questions from listeners about the best way to prep for, and recover from the marathon. Denise will be competing in her 25th(!!!) Chicago Marathon on Sunday, and by the sounds of she just as excited as she was for her first.

Other guests included: Brian J. Smith, who previewed the premier of USA’s “Treadstone”; Block Club Chicago’s Jen Sabella discussed the latest off-beat news stories in the city; Lolly Bowean of the Chicago Tribune reacted to the latest news regarding Mayor Lori Lightfoot; and of course Dean Richards provided his reviews on the movies premiering this weekend.