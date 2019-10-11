× Rick Nielsen brings The Hard Rock Casino to Rockford, IL! Find out which Cheap Trick guitar will stand 55 feet above the Rockford skyline

Pete McMurray speaks with legendary guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick. Does Rick Nielsen agree with the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame’s voting? They dive into the topic and share their two cents on the many tastes and sounds that have entered the doors of the Hall of Fame over the years and whether it truly remains the “Rock N Roll” Hall of Fame. And the Hard Rock Casino is coming to Rockford! Find out which Rick guitar will stand 55 feet above the Rockford skyline.

Follow Pete on Social Media!