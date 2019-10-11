× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben shares his TV picks of the week: ‘El Camino,’ ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ ‘The Purge,’ and more…

Bill and Wendy sit down and chat with the Managing Editor of Decider.com, Alexander Zalben! Every Friday, Alex joins us to tell us what’s going on in the world of television. This week, the next installment of “Breaking Bad” is back in movie form with “El Camino”. The second season of USA’s ‘The Purge’ TV series is back and this time they’re focusing on the 364 days out of the year that the Purge doesn’t happen. Plus, “Inside the Actors Studio” will be returning, to Ovation instead of Bravo, on Oct. 13 and it will feature a series of guest hosts.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.