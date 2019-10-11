Comedian Pete Holmes on his career and rediscovering spirituality

Posted 2:57 PM, October 11, 2019, by

Pete Holmes attends the LA Premiere of "Crashing at Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bill and Wendy speak to comedian and actor Pete Holmes ahead of his appearance at Chicago Ideas Week. They talk about his book, “Comedy Sex God,” rediscovering his spirituality, he reflects on his career in comedy, his love for Chicago, and much more.

Holmes will be speaking for the Chicago Ideas Week opening night program on Saturday, October 12th from 7:00pm-9:00pm at the Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601). Tickets are $15 dollars. They can be purchased at chicagoideas.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.