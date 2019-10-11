× Comedian Pete Holmes on his career and rediscovering spirituality

Bill and Wendy speak to comedian and actor Pete Holmes ahead of his appearance at Chicago Ideas Week. They talk about his book, “Comedy Sex God,” rediscovering his spirituality, he reflects on his career in comedy, his love for Chicago, and much more.

Holmes will be speaking for the Chicago Ideas Week opening night program on Saturday, October 12th from 7:00pm-9:00pm at the Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601). Tickets are $15 dollars. They can be purchased at chicagoideas.com.

