Check out “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communication

Posted 3:27 PM, October 11, 2019, by

Bill and Wendy with Justin Kulovsek and Susy Schultz from the Museum of Broadcast Communications. (WGN Radio)

The Museum of Broadcast Communication is continuing its nod to pop culture and television by welcoming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s iconic exhibit, “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV”! Bill and Wendy speak to Justin Kulovsek (Vice President of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications) and Susy Schultz (Executive Director of the Museum of Broadcast Communications) about the different artifacts that will be featured in the exhibit, how television helped launch some of rock’s most iconic stars, and much more.

For more information on the Museum of Broadcast Communications, visit www.museum.tv.

