Check out “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV” exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communication

The Museum of Broadcast Communication is continuing its nod to pop culture and television by welcoming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s iconic exhibit, “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV”! Bill and Wendy speak to Justin Kulovsek (Vice President of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications) and Susy Schultz (Executive Director of the Museum of Broadcast Communications) about the different artifacts that will be featured in the exhibit, how television helped launch some of rock’s most iconic stars, and much more.

