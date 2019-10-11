× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.11.19: We’ve got the Friday spirit

Bill and Wendy chat with comedian Pete Holmes! Pete will be in town this weekend as a speaker for Chicago Ideas Week. Then, Susy Schultz and Justin Kulovsek from the Museum of Broadcast Communications talks about their new exhibit, “Stay Tuned: Rock on TV”. Plus, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins us for our weekly roundup on TV.

