An Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Special: What is the impact of gun violence on one South Side neighborhood?

Tonight, a special edition of Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann.

We go to the Back of the Yards neighborhood to talk with those who live with Chicago violence every day. We hear from those who are rarely heard. Stories of teenagers, young mothers and the formerly incarcerated, trying to survive on the South Side of Chicago. We also explore the organizations that are fighting the uphill battle to provide relief.

Marj Halperin co-hosts tonight as we present stories and conversation on the impact of gun violence in Chicago.

Joining us in-studio tonight: Fr. David Kelly, Executive Director, The Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation (PBMR), Sam Castro, Director of Programs, Institute for Non-violence Chicago, Sara Knizhnik, Organizer. Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. With support from Tara Dabney, Director of Development and Communications, Institute for Nonviolence Chicago.

Interviews on location at Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation (PBMR) and the Institute for Non-violence Chicago in the Back of the Yards neighborhood include: Sister Donna Liette, Coordinator, Woman & Family Programs, PBMR, Fred Weatherspoon, Mentor/Coordinator, PBMR, Elena Calzada, Victim Advocate, Institute for Non Violence Chicago, Joshua Vasquez (18), Anthony Rojas (17), Rondell Coalman (15), Savion Hill (17), Tomarion John (15), Charisma Curtis (22), Christina Abreau, Marchesia Buchanan (18) and Karlyn Francoise (22).

