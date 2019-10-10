Wintrust Business Lunch 10/10/19: Tech Toys Coming Soon, Suppressing Retirement Suspicions & City Real Estate

Posted 1:07 PM, October 10, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 10/10/19

An Amazon Fire kids' edition tablet (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from consumer technology that could be on holiday shopping lists soon, to the hottest real estate selling fast in Chicago.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET,  shared the latest updates in consumer tech with Amazon planning on creating a durable Amazon Kindle for children, Apple creating an augmented reality eyewear set for iPhones and much more.

Segment 2: (At 9:30) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, reviewed the essential strategies for a comfortable retirement with Steve and how one article from Barrons explains how much help Americans need to retire on schedule.

Segment 3: (At 14:33) Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, is bringing bright news to the relatively dim Chicago real estate market with news of two-story flats selling fast in the city and a handful of suburbs seeing movement as well.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.