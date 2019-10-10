× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/10/19: Tech Toys Coming Soon, Suppressing Retirement Suspicions & City Real Estate

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from consumer technology that could be on holiday shopping lists soon, to the hottest real estate selling fast in Chicago.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, shared the latest updates in consumer tech with Amazon planning on creating a durable Amazon Kindle for children, Apple creating an augmented reality eyewear set for iPhones and much more.

Segment 2: (At 9:30) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, reviewed the essential strategies for a comfortable retirement with Steve and how one article from Barrons explains how much help Americans need to retire on schedule.

Segment 3: (At 14:33) Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, is bringing bright news to the relatively dim Chicago real estate market with news of two-story flats selling fast in the city and a handful of suburbs seeing movement as well.