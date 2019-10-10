× Tim Ryan, Jennifer Gimenez, and George Jung on drug abuse, addiction, and recovery

Bill and Wendy sit down with Founder/Executive Director of “A Man In Recovery Foundation” Tim Ryan, Model/Actress Jennifer Gimenez, and “Boston” George Jung. George Jung, nicknamed Boston George and El Americano, is a former drug trafficker who was a major figure in the cocaine trade in the U.S. in the 1970s to 1980s as part of the Medellín Cartel. He is the inspiration behind the movie Blow (2001) starring Johnny Depp. Jung describes his life experiences, how he got through his drug addiction, and he shares his thoughts on the modern cannabis industry.

