Thought Leader Dan Barrins: Despite Recession Fears, Commercial Real Estate Is The Place To Be

Many on Wall Street are refusing to say it, while other are aware that its inevitability. No matter where you stand on the confidence of the economy, a recession is on America’s mind. Steve Grzanich and Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) caught up on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to touch on the industry’s pulse to see where it stands on the recession scale, innovation in the space, and Chicago’s biggest tenant/sublandlord, WeWork.