The Opening Bell 10/10/19: New Data Shows Labor Unions Trending Towards More Unrest

Some say the recession could happen by the end of the year while others are confident there is plenty of room left to do business before things slow down. At the moment, it’s not the biggest concern for Dan Barrins (SVP in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) because he explained to Steve Grzanich on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation that the CRE industry is still moving along at a steady pace. One of the only outliers he is keeping his eye on is the situation over at WeWork. (At 19:01) Dan DiSalvo (Sr. Fellow at the Manhattan Institute focusing on Public Employee Unions and Pension Reforms) then shared the latest data on unions in the country and how the trend of organized employee unrest could be on the rise.