The Mincing Rascals 10.10.19: Teacher strike, our very own Cannabis Constitution, police officer parking privileges, and of course Trump-land!

The Mincing Rascals today are John Williams and Steve Bertrand with WGN Radio, Eric Zorn with the Chicago Tribune, and Austin Berg with the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin with discussing whether or not the teacher strike will go in to full effect. They then write a Cannabis Constitution. After that they discuss the parking privileges that police officers get. Lastly, they travel over to Trump-land.