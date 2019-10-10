× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.10.19 | Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton & Comedian Frank Caliendo

On this episode, Steve welcomes Mark Carman as he fills in for Dave Eanet. The show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6, then Nick Digilio joins the show to preview the weekend’s new movies. He also mentions how he hated the Joker. Pat Brady calls in from California and Eric Adelstein joins in studio for the political hour. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton joins the show to talk about the home opener against the San Jose Sharks. Jerry Most, 8-year-old Blackhawks insider, joins in studio and shares thoughts on the new season. Plus, comedian Frank Caliendo joins in studio and makes Jeff Golblum, Jon Gruden and Charles Barkley impressions. He will be performing tonight at Zanies in Chicago.