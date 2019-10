× South Side Entrepreneurs give you Wash on Wheels, Dinobi Detergent and more

Beth Kregor of The Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship explains why IJ started an annual event that showcases different startups, much like Shark Tank, but with a voting audience. Wash on Wheels Creator Joshua Williams and Dinobi Detergent Creator Sylvia Emuwa join John Williams to describe the products they’ll be showcasing at Thursday’s South Side Pitch – and you can vote for them!