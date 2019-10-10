× Roger Sharpe – The Man Who Saved Pinball – Talks About The 35th Annual Pinball Expo

Bill and Wendy speak with Pinball historian Roger Sharpe. Sharpe is wildly credited as the man who “saved” pinball; his demonstration of the game as skill-based overturned New York City’s thirty-four-year ban on pinball machines in 1976. Sharpe talks about the history of pinball and his roots in Chicago. He also previews the upcoming 35th Annual Pinball Expo in Wheeling, IL. For more information about the Pinball Expo, visit www.pinballexpo.net.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.