× Hoge and Jahns: The ‘No Excuses’ Episode, As Bears Hit The Bye

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get together for the “No Excuses Epsiode”. They have some final thoughts on the loss to the Raiders in London, and they each have three players who must improve (no excuses!). Hoge and Jahns answer some questions received through Twitter and then react to listener voicemails. As always, the guys wrap the show with picks against the spread for NFL and college football games.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!