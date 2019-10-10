Harland Williams Joins Bill and Wendy In-Studio

Posted 2:48 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, October 10, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with the great Harland Williams. (WGN Radio)

Bill and Wendy sit down and chat with comedian and actor Harland Williams! Williams has appeared in many films such as “Dumb and Dumber,” “Freddy Got Fingered,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Half Baked,” “RocketMan,” “Sorority Boys,” “Down Periscope” and “Employee of The Month,” and so many more. Williams will be performing at the Chicago Improv Thursday, Oct 10th from Sunday, Oct 13th. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.

