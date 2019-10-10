Frank Bowman on impeachment, Donna More visits to discuss her run for Cook County State’s Attorney, John Knight, one of the attorneys asserting LGBT rights before the Supreme Court this week and much more
ACLU attorney John Knight discusses his advocacy on behalf of LGBT rights before the Supreme Court this week.
High Crimes & Misdemeanors author & professor Frank Bowman discusses whether Trump’s actions meet the historical standard for impeachment.
Donna More visits the crew to discuss her efforts to unseat Kim Foxx as Cook County State’s Attorney.
Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Bryce Downey & Lenkov attorney Chase Gruszka and IBM Senior Counsel Michael Marchant discuss breaking legal news including Matt Lauer, a new Chicago police corruption trial, the Amber Guyger verdict aftermath, Prince Harry and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex Meghan vs. the British tabloids, a new De Niro lawsuit and much more.