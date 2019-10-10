× Frank Bowman on impeachment, Donna More visits to discuss her run for Cook County State’s Attorney, John Knight, one of the attorneys asserting LGBT rights before the Supreme Court this week and much more

ACLU attorney John Knight discusses his advocacy on behalf of LGBT rights before the Supreme Court this week.

High Crimes & Misdemeanors author & professor Frank Bowman discusses whether Trump’s actions meet the historical standard for impeachment.

Donna More visits the crew to discuss her efforts to unseat Kim Foxx as Cook County State’s Attorney.