× Dean Richards reviews “Gemini Man” & “The Addams Family”

It’s Thursday, so that means its time for movie talk! The traveling Dean Richards chats with Bill and Wendy. They talk about all the criticism behind Ellen DeGeneres friendship with and George W. Bush after the pair were photographed at the Cowboys-Packers game in Dallas. Dean also reviews “Gemini Man” & “The Addams Family.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.