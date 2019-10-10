× Comedian and actor Harland Williams joins the Bill and Wendy show

Bill and Wendy sit down and chat with comedian and actor Harland Williams! Williams has appeared in many films such as “Dumb and Dumber,” “Freddy Got Fingered,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Half Baked,” “RocketMan,” “Sorority Boys,” “Down Periscope” and “Employee of The Month,” and so many more. Williams will be performing at the Chicago Improv Thursday, Oct 10th from Sunday, Oct 13th. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.