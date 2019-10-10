GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on from the bench during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Coach Jeremy Colliton Previews the Home Opener
The Blackhawks home opener is tonight! Before they drop the puck, coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview the game against the San Jose Sharks. The Hawks play seven straight home games, so Coach Colliton talked about how he plans to use the goalie tandem of Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner. Steve asks about the experience the team had in Prague for the first game of the season and wonders whether it was too warm in the arena.