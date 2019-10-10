× Coach Jeremy Colliton Previews the Home Opener

The Blackhawks home opener is tonight! Before they drop the puck, coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview the game against the San Jose Sharks. The Hawks play seven straight home games, so Coach Colliton talked about how he plans to use the goalie tandem of Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner. Steve asks about the experience the team had in Prague for the first game of the season and wonders whether it was too warm in the arena.