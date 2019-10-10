× BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival – Nov 22 & 23

The 28th annual BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® kicks off the 2019 holiday season on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. Guests can look forward to two days of free, family-friendly activities, including the nation’s largest evening holiday celebration!

The action-packed celebration starts off in Lights Festival Lane at 4pm on Friday evening. Activities include local vendors, a visit with Santa, live entertainment and much more.

The activities lead up to a magical Saturday evening tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue. Grand marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse of Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida lead more than 40 magnificent floats, larger-than-life balloons, lively marching bands, celebrity appearances and more. The event draws to a grand conclusion with a spectacular fireworks display over the Chicago River.

Special holiday offers and events around The Magnificent Mile continue throughout the holiday season, including extensive BMO Perks at select businesses. For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com.

