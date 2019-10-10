× Bill Geiger on the Excitement of Putting Retirement Suspicions to Rest

Planning for what is going to be for lunch one day is easy. Looking at what the month might hold takes a little bit of time and effort. That being the case, planning for retirement and the next stage of life that could last 20-30 years can lead to great uncertainty. Steve Bertrand and Bill Geiger (CEO of Geiger Wealth Management) discussed a recent Barrons article that touched on the number of Americans that aren’t ready for retirement, but they also discussed what Bill is doing to help change that.